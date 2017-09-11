Humber posted 13 total tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets, leading the team.

We knew Humber was going to be a starter, but this eye-popping total -- one that bested fellow starters Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander combined -- far exceeded any expectations. It's also worth noting Humber only missed one of 58 defensive snaps. We still like the other two players as better IDPs, but Zach Brown came out of nowhere in the Bills' defense last season (so did Alexander, for that matter), so perhaps Humber is a target to do the same. We'll see if this becomes a trend over Humber's next few games.