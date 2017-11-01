Bills' Ramon Humber: Closer to return
Humber (thumb) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Humber has missed three games after having minor surgery on the thumb, but it looks like the starting outside linebacker is close to a return, possibly as soon as Thursday against the Jets.
