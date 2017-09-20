Play

Humber recorded 11 tackles (seven solo), including one for a loss in Sunday's loss to Panthers.

Humber has been blanketing the field through the first two games of the season, as his 23 total tackles this year already surpass his 17 from last season. A contributor on both defense and special teams, Humber combined for 75 total reps on Sunday.

