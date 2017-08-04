Bills' Ramon Humber: Eyeing starting spot
Humber continues to see starter's reps at weak-side linebacker throughout training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The loser of the middle linebacker battle was thought to have a good shot at Humber's starting spot, but so far the trailing guy in that fight, Reggie Ragland, is seeing second-team reps across the board. If Humber sticks, he'd offer less IDP value than his fellow starters -- likely Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander -- but sometimes players, when given a starting job, start putting up surprising numbers in certain defenses.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...