Humber continues to see starter's reps at weak-side linebacker throughout training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The loser of the middle linebacker battle was thought to have a good shot at Humber's starting spot, but so far the trailing guy in that fight, Reggie Ragland, is seeing second-team reps across the board. If Humber sticks, he'd offer less IDP value than his fellow starters -- likely Preston Brown and Lorenzo Alexander -- but sometimes players, when given a starting job, start putting up surprising numbers in certain defenses.