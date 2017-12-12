Bills' Ramon Humber: Loses starting spot
Humber, who failed to log a tackle while playing 20 defensive snaps Sunday, has lost his starting outside linebacker spot to rookie Matt Milano, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Humber has had three double-digit tackle games this season, but he missed three games due to minor thumb surgery and hasn't been the same player since returning. Milano, meanwhile, has far outkicked the coverage of his rookie fifth-round status, so the Bills will keep ceding more time to the younger player.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...