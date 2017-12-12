Humber, who failed to log a tackle while playing 20 defensive snaps Sunday, has lost his starting outside linebacker spot to rookie Matt Milano, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Humber has had three double-digit tackle games this season, but he missed three games due to minor thumb surgery and hasn't been the same player since returning. Milano, meanwhile, has far outkicked the coverage of his rookie fifth-round status, so the Bills will keep ceding more time to the younger player.