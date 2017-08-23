Humber has an oblique strain and was limited in Tuesday's practice, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

If Humber is still practicing, we doubt this is anything that will limit him for the rest of the preseason or for Week 1. The veteran is still slated to start on the outside, as he's a better option than second-year player Reggie Ragland right now. Ragland hasn't truly gotten up to speed yet after missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury.