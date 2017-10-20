Humber, who had surgery for a fractured thumb following a game in Week 4, did not practice all week and is listed as out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Reports are that Humber is making progress, but he's clearly not ready for game action yet and it still might be a week or two before the Bills even have a firm timetable on the starting linebacker's return.

