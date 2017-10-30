Humber, who has missed the last three games following thumb surgery, was considered practicing on a limited basis Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills actually had a walkthrough and not a real practice, but Humber's listing would have been limited had this been a normal session. Rookie Matt Milano has exceeded everyone's expectations subbing for Humber, but coach Sean McDermott says the job belongs to Humber once he's ready to return. There's an extra hurdle this week in that the Bills play Thursday at the Jets, so Humber only has a few days to prove his readiness.