Humber (thumb) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It appears that Humber will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday against the Raiders while he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured thumb. Matt Milano has taken over Humber's starting spot at linebacker the past two weeks, but according to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Humber would regain his starting role upon returning to full strength.