Bills' Ramon Humber: Still not 100 percent
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says Humber continues to be bothered by a thumb injury suffered in Week 4 against Atlanta and caused him to miss three games, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. "Ramon, you can see that hand is still affecting him a little bit," Frazier said. "He should be better going into the next ballgame because he would have had an entire week of practice under his belt again. He should be a little bit better. But we'll take a look at Matt as well. Matt was very productive for us when he was on the field in the lineup. We'll take a look at it over the course of the week and see what's best."
Humber, who did have 10 tackles in Sunday's bludgeoning at the hands of the Saints, has struggled the past two games while frequently missing tackles. Rookie Matt Milano performed well when Humber was out, so Frazier could start to mix Milano back in a little more until Humber proves as sturdy as he was prior to the injury.
