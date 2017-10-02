Bills' Ramon Humber: Will have surgery on thumb
Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that Humber suffered a fractured thumb in the Week 4 win over the Falcons and will require surgery, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Humber is considered out indefinitely, but a more definitive timetable for his return could be fleshed out once the procedure is completed. With 37 tackles through the Bills' first four games, Humber had popped up on the IDP radar before succumbing to the injury.
