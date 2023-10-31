The Bills acquired Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick from the Packers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The addition of Douglas helps the Bills shore up their secondary after top corner Tre'Davious White was lost to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4. Since Green Bay signed him off the Cardinals' practice squad in October 2021, Douglas has proven to be one of the NFL's better ballhawks. Over 36 games with the Packers over the past three seasons, Douglas totaled 10 interceptions while chipping in 32 pass breakups and 174 tackles. The 28-year-old has experience both playing on the perimeter and as a slot corner, so he'll bring some versatility to Buffalo's defensive backfield.