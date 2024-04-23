Douglas posted 61 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five interceptions, a pick-six and three fumble recoveries over 16 regular-season games split between the Packers and Bills.

The Bills acquired Douglas from Green Bay in a Halloween trade, and the veteran played a key role in helping the Bills turn around their season and win a fourth straight AFC East title. With Buffalo losing several key pieces this offseason, Douglas will remain a clear-cut starter and locker room leader entering his eighth NFL season. He's had four-plus picks in each of the last three seasons.