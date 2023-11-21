Douglas recorded four tackles (two solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's 32-6 win versus the Jets.
Douglas showed off the impressive nose for the ball that encouraged Buffalo to trade for him a few weeks ago, grabbing multiple picks in the same game for the second time in his career in Week 11. He projects to serve as the Bills' top cover corner for the remainder of the season, and he'll get a tougher test in Week 12 at Philadelphia.
