Douglas finished Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots with two tackles (one solo), three passes defended and two interceptions, one of which was returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Douglas got his first interception in the first quarter on a Bailey Zappe pass intended for DeVante Parker. It set the Bills up in the redzone and led to a Josh Allen one-yard rushing touchdown four plays later. Douglas picked off Zappe again in the second quarter and returned it for a 40-yard touchdown for Buffalo's second pick-six of the season. Since being dealt by the Packers Oct. 31, Douglas has 29 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight passes defended, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in eight games with the Bills.