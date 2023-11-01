Douglas, whom the Bills acquired from the Packers on Tuesday, did not practice Wednesday.
The Bills listed their new acquisition with a witty "just got here" label on the injury report, but general manager Brandon Beane said earlier Tuesday that the team was still processing the trade and getting Douglas through his physicals. We'll see if he can ramp up quickly ahead of Sunday's primetime game, as the Bengals are just the type of wideout-gifted opponent the Bills likely had in mind when they acquired Douglas to bolster a secondary that's struggled since losing Tre'Davious White to a season-ending Achilles injury.
