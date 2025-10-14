Davis caught both of his targets for 19 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.

Davis played a total of two offensive snaps and was targeted by Josh Allen in the passing game on both of those plays. His 16-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half pulled the Bills within seven points, but Buffalo was unable to score the rest of the way. Despite finding paydirt for the first time all season, Davis continues to struggle to earn meaningful run behind starting running back James Cook. Davis has played single-digit snaps in four straight games, with passing-down specialist Ty Johnson receiving more playing time than Davis in all of those contests. Though Davis could be the preferred option over Johnson to lead the Bills' rushing attack if Cook were to miss time at any point, Davis will likely continue to handle a light role so long as Cook is healthy.