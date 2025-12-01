Davis took nine carries for 62 yards without being targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Steelers.

Davis added 15 yards on his only kick return, failing to recreate the electricity from last week's return TD against the Texans. The 25-year-old backup instead stood out by outproducing his entire rushing yardage total from his 11 previous appearances in one contest. Davis had reached nine carries just twice prior to Week 13, with both occurrences coming in blowouts just like Sunday's. Fantasy managers can safely ignore Davis ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Bengals.