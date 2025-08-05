Davis and Ty Johnson are getting more first-team reps while James Cook (contract) misses practice, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Cook skipped some voluntary offseason sessions, but he was present for mandatory activities and then practiced at training camp up until Sunday, when he watched from the sideline without pads and told reports his absence was on account of "business." The most likely outcome is Cook signing an extension at some point before Week 1 and getting back out on the field, but there's always at least a slight aspect of added risk when dealing with a holdout (or in this case, a "hold in"). Davis and Johnson both played well when called upon last year, combining for 1,128 total yards and 10 touchdowns on 189 touches while Cook went for 1,267 yards and 18 TDs on 239 touches. Davis was the lead runner in the one game Cook missed, taking 20 carries for 97 yards (and three catches for 55 yards) in a Week 6 win over the Jets.