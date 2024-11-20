Davis rushed five times for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.

Davis was minimally involved in the Bills game plan against the Chiefs, as the rookie running back continued to operate in a limited role. The 25-year-old played just 15 of the Bills' 73 offensive snaps, the fewest of any Buffalo running back behind Ty Johnson (33) and James Cook (27). Davis remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes while Cook is healthy. The Bills head into a Week 12 bye before hosting the 49ers on Dec. 1.