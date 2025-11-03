Davis played three of the Bills' 64 offensive snaps and tallied 105 kick-return yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

After playing just three offensive snaps during the Week 9 win, Davis appears firmly behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson in Buffalo's backfield. The Kentucky product handed kick-return duties for the first time this season during Sunday's win, logging 105 yards on four returns. Expect Davis to play a minor offensive role while contributing on special teams heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.