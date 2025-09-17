Davis rushed nine times for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Davis saw an uptick in usage in Week 2 after playing just 10 snaps and rushing the ball once in Week 1. Despite his increased opportunities, the second-year running back was unable to get much going in the contest. Meanwhile, starter James Cook had an excellent day, finishing the game with 21 rushes for 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. As long as Cook is healthy, Davis should not be considered for fantasy purposes beyond an insurance policy. The 25-year-old will have his next chance to improve upon his slow start in Week 3, however, when the Bills host the Dolphins.