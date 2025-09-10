Davis rushed once for two yards and reeled in his lone target for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Davis played just 10 of the Bills' 85 offensive snaps Sunday, behind starter James Cook (48) and Ty Johnson (28). With so many playmakers in Buffalo, the second-year running back should continue to struggle to earn meaningful touches out of the backfield barring an injury to Cook. With that said, Davis remains a high-value insurance policy for fantasy purposes. The 25-year-old will have his next opportunity to get involved when the Bills visit the Jets in Week 2.