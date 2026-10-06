Davis logged a four-yard carry, a three-yard reception and returned one kickoff for 29 yards during the Bills' 29-26 loss to the Patriots in Week 4.

Both of Davis' offensive outputs came on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter, and his four snaps on offense were well behind starter James Cook (35) and backup Ty Johnson (19). Even as a returner, Davis took a back seat to Greg Dortch, the latter of whom returned four kickoffs for 91 yards and two punts for 16 yards. Davis' production on offense and special teams will continue to be limited unless one of Cook, Johnson or Dortch were to miss time.