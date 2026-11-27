Davis turned four carries into six yards, failed to haul in his lone target and returned three kickoffs for 71 yards during Buffalo's 13-10 win over Kansas City on Thursday.

The rain and wind limited the Bills' passing attack Thursday, and three of Davis' carries came in the first half, although it was James Cook who dominated the backfield touches with 32 carries for 117 yards (3.7 YPC) and a touchdown. Cook is clearly the RB1 in Buffalo, but if he were to ever miss time, then more opportunities would be available for both Davis and Ty Johnson. Davis has 21 carries for 61 yards (2.9 YPC) and four catches (on seven targets) for 46 yards through 11 regular-season games.