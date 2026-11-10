Davis logged two carries for two yards and didn't catch his only target Monday in a 23-6 victory against the Vikings.

Davis continues to be sparsely utilized on offense -- he has two or fewer touches in six of eight contests so far this season. He's pretty solidly stuck in the Buffalo's No. 3 RB role, behind James Cook (who logged a Herculean 31 totes Monday) and Ty Johnson (who notched just three touches). That will make Davis a poor fantasy play in Week 10 despite going up against a Jets defense that has struggled against the run this season.