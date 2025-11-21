Davis didn't record a carry or target in Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans but returned three kickoffs for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Davis played just six snaps on offense compared to 36 for James Cook and 23 for Ty Johnson. Despite Davis' lack of involvement on that side of the ball, the second-year pro left his mark on Thursday's game with a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown, which gave the Bills a 16-13 lead in the second quarter. Davis will have minimal fantasy appeal as long as both Cook and Johnson are ahead of him on the depth chart.