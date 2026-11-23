Davis rushed one time for three yards and caught a six-yard pass on two targets in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Even with the Bills having a quick Week 12 turnaround ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, Buffalo rode James Cook and handed him 22 carries rather than spelling him a little more ahead of a short week. Davis has handed 17 carries across 10 games this season, turning them into a measly 55 yards and no touchdowns. His only fantasy value is being Cook's backup.