Davis secured both of his targets for 33 yards during Buffalo's 33-30 divisional-round overtime loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

Davis also recorded five kickoff returns for 130 yards versus Denver. The 2024 fourth-round pick earned first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in his sophomore season, but he took a step backward on offense, working behind both James Cook and Ty Johnson out of the backfield during the 2025 campaign. Across 17 regular-season appearances, Davis rushed 58 times for 275 yards and zero scores while also securing 10 of 13 targets for 86 yards. Of those totals, 151 of Davis' rushing yards came in a meaningless Week 18 win over the Jets in which Cook didn't touch the ball after Buffalo's second offensive snap. Cook, Johnson and Davis all remain under contract with the Bills for 2026.