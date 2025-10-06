Davis rushed twice for one yard in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

The second-year pro from Kentucky has now rushed 13 times for 30 yards over the Bills' first five games this season, playing 38 offensive snaps. In Sunday night's loss, Ty Johnson logged more offensive snaps than Davis (12 to six) for the third consecutive game, suggesting that he's taken over as Buffalo's No. 2 running back. Davis is likely to play a limited role in the Bills' offense again in the Week 6 matchup against the Falcons.