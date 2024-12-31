Davis rushed six times for nine yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Davis played just 16 of the Bills 70 offensive snaps in Sunday's contest, finishing behind fellow running backs James Cook and Ty Johnson in playing time. Unfortunately for the rookie, he was unable to produce noteworthy fantasy numbers with his seven touches. With Buffalo clinching the No. 2 seed, however, it's possible that Davis could see a major uptick in usage in Week 18 if the Bills decide to rest their starters. This would give the Kentucky product a chance to see an expanded role in place of Cook, but he would likely split work with Johnson in this scenario. Up next for the Bills is a Week 18 matchup with the Patriots.