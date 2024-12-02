Davis rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers.

Davis was involved early, scoring a five-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but most of his yardage came later in the game after the result was no longer in doubt. James Cook (14 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown) paced Buffalo's backfield as usual, but Davis benefited from a run-heavy game plan in snowy conditions. Davis will continue to work as the team's No. 2 running back behind Cook in Week 14 against the Rams.