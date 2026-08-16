Bills' Ray Davis: Seven touches in preseason opener

Davis carried the ball three times for 21 yards and caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers.

James Cook got the start in the backfield during the Bills' preseason opener and played the whole first quarter, but Davis was the next RB into the game and had a very productive day. Davis' numbers as a pass-catcher were surprising considering that the third-year back has just 27 career catches in 34 regular-season contests, but new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael has suggested that Cook could see more usage as a receiver in 2026, and Davis might benefit from that wrinkle in the scheme as well when he's on the field.