Davis carried the ball four times for seven yards, caught one of two targets for seven yards and kicked an extra point in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants.

James Cook was in uniform but didn't play as he continues his hold-in to try and get a contract extension, putting Davis in the backfield as the starting running back. He played most of the first half, giving way to Ty Johnson for one possession, but the highlight of Davis' afternoon was a wounded duck of a PAT after a Dawson Knox touchdown in the second quarter, as he auditioned to be Buffalo's emergency kicker while Tyler Bass (pelvis) is sidelined. Caden Davis would handle regular placekicking duties should Bass not be ready for Week 1, but Davis the RB could have his plate full on offense anyway if Cook's contract dispute lingers into the regular season, or if he isn't fully up to speed. The second-year back may be ready for bigger volume -- in the one game Cook missed in 2024, Davis erupted for 97 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards during a Week 6 win over the Jets.