Davis recorded four kickoff returns for 119 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-24 wild-card win over the Jaguars.

Davis didn't garner any touches on offense as James Cook handled the entirety of the backfield work versus Jacksonville. Davis did return four kicks, the first of which he put on the ground, and it was recovered by the Jaguars. The running back will look to be more involved in the Bills' offensive attack in the AFC divisional round.