Davis took first-team running back reps at Thursday's voluntary team activities with James Cook absent, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Davis figures to be the primary beneficiary of increased first-team reps as long as Cook's desire for a contract extension keeps him away from the team, though Ty Johnson may also get some work. Cook led Buffalo's impressive rushing attack last season with 207 carries for 1,009 yards and a shocking 16 touchdowns (after scoring just twice on the ground in the two years prior), while Davis took a backseat with 113 carries for 442 yards and three scores. At 220 pounds, Davis boasts a significantly larger frame than Cook or Johnson, which resulted in his facing more stacked boxes and suffering in terms of efficiency compared to his backfield mates, but also makes it conceivable that more of the Bills' scoring opportunities on the ground could swing his way Year 2.