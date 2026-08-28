Davis didn't receive a touch on offense but gained 11 yards on two punt returns while losing a fumble in Thursday's 28-27 preseason win over the Steelers.

His muffed punt return at the Buffalo 12-yard line in the first quarter led directly to Pittsburgh's first TD of the game on the very next play. It was a tough way for Davis to end his preseason, but the third-year RB has never returned a punt in his NFL career. Davis' spot as the No. 2 back behind James Cook seems fairly secure however, after he averaged 4.7 yards on 58 carries over 17 regular-season games last year.