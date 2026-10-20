Davis logged a four-yard carry, a five-yard catch on his lone target and returned three kickoffs for 85 yards during the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Davis made his impact felt early with a 40-yard return on the game's opening kickoff, which set the Bills' offense up at midfield and led to a 44-yard field goal by Tyler Bass nine plays later. Both of Davis' touches on offense came on back-to-back plays in the second quarter, and his nine offensive snaps were behind both Ty Johnson (12) and James Cook (45). Davis isn't much of a factor offensively, but he would be in line for a larger role if one or both of Cook and Johnson were to miss time. The Bills will enjoy their bye week before hosting the Ravens in Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1.