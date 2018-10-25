McCloud (undisclosed) was removed from the injury report and will be available to play Monday against the Patriots.

The rookie didn't make the trip to Indianapolis in Week 7 because of an undisclosed reason. It's at least worth noting the Bills pulled the rookie from return duties after he fumbled twice on returns in Week 6 against the Texans. McCloud and the team have seemed to move past the issue, but it's unclear what sort of role McCloud will have Monday.