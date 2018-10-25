Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Absent from injury report
McCloud (undisclosed) was removed from the injury report and will be available to play Monday against the Patriots.
The rookie didn't make the trip to Indianapolis in Week 7 because of an undisclosed reason. It's at least worth noting the Bills pulled the rookie from return duties after he fumbled twice on returns in Week 6 against the Texans. McCloud and the team have seemed to move past the issue, but it's unclear what sort of role McCloud will have Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...