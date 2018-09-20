Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Another limited practice
McCloud (knee) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday, the Bills' official site reports.
Given that McCloud was close to suiting up last week and has resumed practicing in limited fashion, we wouldn't be surprised if the rookie gets to make his NFL debut Sunday in Minnesota, where he might get a chance to shine in the return game.
