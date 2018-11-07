McCloud was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 41-9 loss to Chicago.

The rookie has recorded multiple touches just once this season in a Buffalo offense where value is incredibly hard to find. Nathan Peterman threw three more picks Sunday in the comedy of errors that Buffalo has started at quarterback. Derek Anderson (concussion) might be the guy in Week 10, but a trip to visit a Jets defense among the best in the league at generating turnovers likely makes McCloud a non-factor.