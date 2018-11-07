Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Catchless in loss
McCloud was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 41-9 loss to Chicago.
The rookie has recorded multiple touches just once this season in a Buffalo offense where value is incredibly hard to find. Nathan Peterman threw three more picks Sunday in the comedy of errors that Buffalo has started at quarterback. Derek Anderson (concussion) might be the guy in Week 10, but a trip to visit a Jets defense among the best in the league at generating turnovers likely makes McCloud a non-factor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...