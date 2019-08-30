McCloud caught all five of his targets for 48 total yards during Thursday's 27-23 win over the Vikings.

Thursday's game was memorable as far as preseason finales go, with Buffalo scoring three touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game to win it. None of it would have happened if it wasn't for McCloud who, with Buffalo down 23-6 and facing a fourth and two, took a quick screen and bolted up field for a 29-yard gain, setting up a Tyree Jackson touchdown run. McCloud is firmly on the bubble and whether or not he makes the squad likely depends on outcomes even outside the wide-receiver room, but he certainly ended the preseason by making a strong impression.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...