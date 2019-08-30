Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Delivers on clutch catch
McCloud caught all five of his targets for 48 total yards during Thursday's 27-23 win over the Vikings.
Thursday's game was memorable as far as preseason finales go, with Buffalo scoring three touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game to win it. None of it would have happened if it wasn't for McCloud who, with Buffalo down 23-6 and facing a fourth and two, took a quick screen and bolted up field for a 29-yard gain, setting up a Tyree Jackson touchdown run. McCloud is firmly on the bubble and whether or not he makes the squad likely depends on outcomes even outside the wide-receiver room, but he certainly ended the preseason by making a strong impression.
