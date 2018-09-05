McCloud (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCloud injured his knee on a punt return during Thursday's preseason finale against the Bears. The sixth-round rookie out of Clemson managed to make the Bills' 53-man roster, but will need to recover promptly to hold on to his position as a depth receiver. It remains to be seen what sort of role, if any, McCloud will have in Buffalo's starting offense.

