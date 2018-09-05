McCloud (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCloud suffered the knee injury while returning a punt during last week's preseason finale against the Bears. The sixth-round rookie out of Clemson made the Bills' 53-man roster despite the health scare, but will need to recover quickly to maintain his spot as a depth receiver. It remains to be seen what sort of role -- if any -- McCloud will have on offense in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories