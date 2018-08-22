McCloud is currently battling for a roster spot, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie out of Clemson figures to be at best the fifth option at receiver currently. McCloud was hoping to carve out a role as a returner but has fell behind both Taiwan Jones and Jeremy Kerley in that department. While these last few weeks of practice remain imperative for his chances of making the roster, the final two preseason contests will likely carry added weight as well.

Our Latest Stories