Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fumbles twice
Armstrong caught his lone target during Sunday's 20-13 loss to Houston, gaining two yards. He fumbled twice during the contest, losing one.
McCloud had two big special-teams snafus early during Sunday's game, fumbling the opening kickoff -- which Buffalo recovered -- and then muffing a punt that set up the Texans to score the game's first touchdown. On offense, he has yet to gain 10 yards in game so far. With Buffalo entering quarterbacking uncertainty for the next few weeks, McCloud's value should drop even lower despite Sunday's matchup against an Indianapolis pass defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league.
