McCloud (knee) didn't participate in the Bills' practice Wednesday.

McCloud sat out the Bills' season-opening 47-3 loss to the Ravens after failing to practice at any point last week and isn't starting off Week 2 preparations on a positive note. He'll have two more opportunities to prove the knee injury he suffered in the preseason is behind him, but McCloud likely won't have much of a role on offense even if he's cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers.

