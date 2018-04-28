Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Heads to Buffalo
The Bills selected McCloud in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 187th overall.
The Clemson product is one of the more interesting players left on the board at this stage of the draft. The measurables suggest that McCloud is a below-average athlete, but his film and production at Clemson tell a different story. McCloud (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) had back-to-back seasons with 49 receptions in 2016 and 2017 and he was also dangerous as a punt returner. He'll need to make his mark on special teams initially but Buffalo's lack of established options at receiver leaves open the possibility for a slot role for McCloud down the road.
