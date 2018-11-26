McCloud was one of the team's inactives for Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

McCloud had a chance to make his mark on a team that's struggled with its receiving corps all season, but he struggled as a returner earlier the season and failed to make any meaningful catches in limited offensive snaps. The Bills have signed Isaiah McKenzie and made him the team's main return man, while they also brought Robert Foster and Deonte Thompson back into the fold, leaving McCloud as the apparent No. 7 option among wide receivers. It looks like his rookie season will end up being kind of a dud, but he'll also probably have another chance to show some improvement in the coming offseason.