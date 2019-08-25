Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Heated battle
McCloud caught two of four targets for 29 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions.
McCloud was the fringe wide receiver making some noise during training camp and the early portion of the preseason, but lately we've been hearing more about Isaiah McKenzie and Duke Williams, each of whom scored Friday. If the Bills keep six receivers, it's probably going to come down to those three guys for one spot, though it'd be two spots if the Bills go the surprise route and don't choose Robert Foster, who's had a a poor summer and might be slightly banged up. Assuming the Bills stick with Foster, it looks like a true toss-up between McCloud, McKenzie and Williams.
